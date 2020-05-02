Stephen Charles Kerman

August 23, 1948 - April 24, 2020

Eight bells rang on the evening of Friday, April 24, 2020, signaling the end of Stephen Charles Kerman's watch. Steve was born to Dr. Herbert D. Kerman and Mrs. Ruth Rice Kerman at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina on August 23, 1948. The family moved from Louisville, Kentucky to Daytona Beach in 1956. Stephen graduated from The Loomis School in Windsor, Connecticut where he played varsity lacrosse, football and hockey. Steve attended UNC and Auburn, as well as Daytona Beach Community College. In the summer of 1969, he was part of the transportation crew and worked as a stagehand at the Woodstock music festival in Bethel, New York. Steve worked in construction and yacht sales before working at Jessups of Daytona for over 25 years. During his childhood the entire family were avid sailors and sailboat racers. Stephen loved sailing, competing in various regattas across the Southeast in dinghy classes including Sunfish, Laser and Force 5, and was a mainstay at the Halifax Sailing Association for decades. He later competed in many offshore sailing races, including the Daytona Beach to Bermuda TransAt, races from Key West to Cuba, Tampa to Fort Lauderdale, and many others. In 1975 he began dating Gaylyn, and they were married in 1977. One thing he loved more than sailing was his wife. The love they shared can be described as loud and unruly. It was truly something to be cherished. He is survived by his wife, Gaylyn S. Kerman, daughter Sarah A. Kerman of South Daytona, and brothers Jeffry A. Kerman, Ormond Beach, and Michael G. Kerman, Atlanta, Georgia. He was predeceased by his older brother Judge David D. Kerman and his parents. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Halifax Health - Hospice.







