Stephen Choma, Jr.
01/02/1937 - 09/07/2019
Stephen Choma, Jr., age 82, of Edgewater, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice, Ormond Beach. Born in Chicago, Illinois to Steve F. and Mary Smandra Choma, Steve came to the area from Chicago in 2004. A retired architect, Steve was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, and held bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. When Steve was younger, he enjoyed playing baseball and 16-inch softball, and for years he anchored a bowling team named The Gypsies. He loved constructing and painting superhero models and doing crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed cooking, and specialized in grilled dishes. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Carol; 3 sons: Keith A. (Jane) Belzer of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Craig (Jennifer Smith) Choma of Galesburg, Illinois, and Kristopher (Joanna) Choma of Apex, North Carolina; daughter Candace (Leo Boler) Choma of Chicago, Illinois; and 8 grandchildren: Griffin, Ben, Amber, Autumn, Stephen, Julia, Leo and Oliver. He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Mary. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, with the Reverend Rodney Roehner officiating. Steve will be buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Elmwood Park, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1650 Live Oak, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019