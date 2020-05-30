Stephen James Glassman
Sept. 4, 1946 - May 19, 2020
Stephen J. Glassman died at his home in Edgewater, Fla., on May 19, 2020, after a brief illness. He was 73. In a full and productive life, he was an English professor, author of numerous books, and leader of many tours to Mexico, Central America, and South America with his students, colleagues, and friends.
Steve was born Sept. 4, 1946, in Hays, Kan. After graduating from St. Joseph's Military Academy in Hays, he joined the Peace Corps and spent 1966 to 1968 in the South Pacific, on the island of Peleliu in Micronesia.
In 1971 he earned a B.A. in Philosophy from Kansas University, followed by an M.A. in English in 1981 from University of Southwestern Louisiana, and an M.F.A. in Creative Writing in 1983 from Vermont College.
Next, Steve embarked on a teaching and writing career, lecturing from 1981 to 1983 at University of Miami and Miami-Dade Community College, then from 1983 to 1984 at University of Texas, Austin.
He joined Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., in 1984, teaching English and writing courses as a Professor of Communication and Humanities for 28 years until his retirement in 2012.
During his career at Embry-Riddle, Steve served two terms as president of the Florida College English Association and delivered a Fulbright lectureship in American Literature and Creative Writing at the University College of Belize.
He was a favorite of students, who considered him one of Embry-Riddle's most inspiring, amusing, and memorable faculty. As a member of the executive council of the Faculty Senate for years, Steve was a fearless champion of faculty rights.
At Embry-Riddle he was the first to respond to the need for the arts at the technical university. As director of the Arts & Letters Committee, Steve secured funding to bring noted writers, professional musicians, and popular acting troupes to campus. He organized literary conferences that brought hundreds of scholars together and inspired his artistically inclined colleagues to develop arts programs and activities to flesh out the curriculum.
Steve valued and nurtured writers, promoting talent however he could. As an editor he published the work of colleagues, sometimes enabling them to garner tenure or promotion.
His own writing career was prolific and reflected his eclectic interests. As a founding member of Sister Cities of Volusia, his fascination with the city of Campeche, Mexico, and its environs led to the writing of two books: On the Trail of the Maya Explorer: Tracing the Epic Journey of John Lloyd Stephens (2001) and Cities of the Maya in Seven Epochs: 1250 B.C. to A.D. 1903 (2010).
It Happened on the Santa Fe Trail (2008), a collection of historical anecdotes, garnered Steve an award for Outstanding Research from the Santa Fe Trail Association. His roots in the American West were also evident in It Smells Like Rain (2019), a murder mystery novel set in his native Kansas, and in Crime Fiction and Film in the Southwest: Bad Boys and Bad Girls in the Badlands (2001), which he co-edited.
Steve's longest-lasting writing inspiration, however, was his adopted state of Florida. Blood on the Moon (1990) is a historical novel set in St. Augustine, while the backdrop of his crime novel The Near Death Experiment (2001) is the Central Florida citrus industry.
In some of his other works, he surveyed the dark side of Florida as editor of Florida Crime Writers: 24 Interviews (2007) and co-editor of Orange Pulp: Tales of Murder, Mayhem, and Mystery (2000) and Crime Fiction and Film in the Sunshine State: Florida Noir (1997). The latter book earned him a nomination for the 1998 Edgar Allan Poe Award.
At his death he was wrapping up his final book, a history of the Spanish colonization of Florida, after years of extensive research. He never lost his enthusiasm for learning, for research, for creating.
Another of Steve's passions was politics; he held the positions of vice chair of the Democratic Executive Committee of Volusia County and president of the Southeast Volusia Democratic Club.
He loved the outdoors and travel, preferring to see the world via bicycle, canoe, kayak, or one of his well-worn trucks or campers. A talented horticulturist, he tended a variety of citrus in his beloved backyard grove and enjoyed identifying the odd species of tropical plants growing along the Florida coastline. An avid birder from an early age, he captured natural beauty as an accomplished photographer.
Steve could be irascible, yet charming. He was independent, hardworking, and interested in just about everything. His many friends around the world will miss him dearly.
Steve is survived by his sister, Martha Lang, of Hays, Kan.; sister-in-law Linda Query, Firestone, Colo.; nieces and nephews, Elise Glassman, Lynn Krestel, Jill de la Pierce, Jude Lang, Jessica Lang, Jeffrey Lang, Kim Burdett, Kelli Geier, and Kendra Glassman; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Bethany, Jayme, Logan, Andrew, Samantha, Aiden, and Bane. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene "Dusty" Glassman and Marguerite Glassman; his sister, Mary Elise Milene, and his brother, Philip "Dugie" Glassman.
Arrangements were handled by Dudley Funeral Home in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., with ashes to be scattered in the Florida wilderness and a memorial to be held at a later date.
Donations in Steve's memory may be made to Southeast Volusia Humane Society at 1200 S. Glencoe Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 or www.sevhumanesociety.org. The condolence website is www.stephenglassman.muchloved.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.