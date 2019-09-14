|
September 12, 2019
Stephen Maciaszek (56), of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at his home. He was the son of Joan Maciaszek and the late Adam Maciaszek, originally from Plainville, CT. Stephen was a graduate of Plainville High School, went through some college and worked as a dairy/produce associate at Wal-Mart. Stephen enjoyed Nascar, Jaguar football, riding his Harley, bike week, playing with his dog Hercules, and hanging by his pool with his family. He was an avid NRA and Republican Party member. He is survived by his mother, Joan; sister, Darlene (Jeff) Schnittker, Brett (nephew), Doug (nephew), Olivia (niece), Thomas Poole (uncle), daughter Tammy Newton; sons Jay Bokanoski (Ashley) and Bernie Bokanoski (Jennifer), as well as his 6 grandchildren: Andrea Mroczek, Jared Bokanoski, Cody Newton, Brooke Bokanoski, Ryan Bokanoski, Mikie Bokanoski, and his dog, Hercules, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, in laws and distant family. He was predeceased by his father, Adam, his wife, Sharon, several aunts, uncles and in-laws. Funeral services will be held Tues., September 17, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast, 220 Palm Coast Pkwy. SW. Viewing is 4:30-6:00pm with the service starting at 6:00pm. Celebration of Life following service at their home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society or the . Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
