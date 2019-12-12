|
|
Stephen Michael Nehall
Feb. 13, 1963 - Nov. 30, 2019
Stephen Nehall of Ypsilanti, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's hospital, with his immediate family by his side, Stephen for the past 6 years had struggled with complications from major surgeries. Stephen was born on February 13, 1963 in Savannah, Georgia. In his early days Steve was a ramblin' man with an untamed spirit for adventure. A Latin expression that best surmises the life of Steve Nehall is "Carpe Diem" meaning "Seize the Day". Steve epitomized this expression in everything he did. He lived every moment in motion, with little time for relaxation. Steve was always a real entrepreneur from day one. With his auto repairs, firewood business, catering services, all of his mechanical involvements, and oh yes – his tire business; He was a man of action. Always ready to help a friend in need or lend a helping hand. Steve was infamous for saying "no more freebies" even though everyone knew he would never turn down someone in need. One of Steve's passions was music of all kinds, but especially the now classic rock & roll, and watching all day Sunday football & Monday night games, he was an avid chess player with a chess table set up and ready to go in his shop, in his younger days he spent a lot of time skiing. Steve grew up in Michigan but in the past spent several years in Florida. Survivors include Faye Stratz his faithful, loyal and loving partner of so many years, Ypsilanti Michigan, his daughter Stephanie Marquette Michigan, his chosen son Nicholas Ypsilanti Michigan, his sister Cheri (Dan) Luckhardt, niece Corin and nephews Clark & Aaron Carlsbad California, mother Jeri Nehall Port Orange Florida, uncle & aunt Floyd & Nancy Carter Ponce Inlet Florida, cousins Jane & Jamie Courtney Washington, Mark Carter Maryland, Wes & Felisha Carter Georgia, cousins in the Daytona Beach Area Keith Courington, Port Orange, Rick Inge South Daytona, Leander Courington South Daytona, aunt & uncle Lucille & Ben Sours Kansas, also the many members of the Stratz family that he became close with over the years Michigan, New Mexico, California, aunt & uncle Linda and Nelson Guerriere Tampa Florida, cousins Marrianne & Brian Grant South Lyons Michigan, cousins Trish & Dirk Weed Tampa Florida. Steve cherished his family. Friends throughout the years of Steve's life are too numerous to name each and every one. Stephen impacted the lives of many and his laugh and smile will forever live on in the hearts of his loving family and friends.
"I wrote your name in the sand, but the waves washed it away. I wrote your name in the sky, but the wind blew it away. So I wrote your name in my heart, and that's where it will stay, always".
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019