Stephen "Steve" Page Seibert

Dec. 29, 1950 - Aug. 19, 2020

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Stephen Page Seibert on

August 19, 2020. A philanthropist and entrepreneur, Steve was born on December 29, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA to F Page and Lillemor Seaholm Seibert.

Steve had been a member of St James Episcopal Church since 1957, where he was in the first pre-school class and was also and acolyte and LEM for many years. He attended Ortona Elementary, Seabreeze Junior High, Seabreeze Senior High and Daytona Beach Junior College, which is now Daytona State College. While attending Seabreeze High he was a member of Hi-Y and was an outstanding quarterback and led the "Sandcrabs" to the State Playoffs in the 1968 season. In his senior year he joined the Daytona Beach Quarterback Club where he was a member 52 years until his death.

Steve was a major contributor to the Ormond Beach Pop Warner start up fund as well as serving on the board of directors.

Steve organized and was heavily involved with the fundraising for the Seabreeze High School football athletic department as well as being an active member of the Booster Club. One of his last involvements with the football athletic department was being on the search committee for the current head football coach.

Steve relished attending the Seabreeze football games over the years, especially cheering on his son Stephen "Dewey" Seibert, Jr.,, whom followed in his dad's footsteps as a Sandcrab football player.

For the past 26 years he had been attending a weekly prayer and Bible study group, which he held dear to his heart.

Steve was a past member of the Daytona Beach Rotary Club and the Livingston, Montana Rotary Club, along with being past board member of the Halifax Health Foundation, the Commercial Bank Corporation, (currently Seacoast Bank), and Board of Director of Treadway's Moving and Storage from 1995 to 2006. At Samford University, Birmingham, Alabama he was on the Executive Committee for the Athletic Foundation along with being a major benefactor to the university for the Sport Sciences Department. He and his wife Marlene also started a scholarship fund for the Sport Sciences Department, which still continues today. The football stadium and the basketball arena bear the Seibert family name.

In the 1980's he helped develop Spruce Creek Fly In under the name of Glenn Eagle.

In 1996, Steve was a founding member of Inlet Harbor Restaurant and Marina, Inc. He offered devoted leadership while he was a member of the board of directors.

He and Marlene started a nursing scholarship in 2008 through the Daytona State College Foundation, which continues for nursing students today.

He was a Gator Booster and a Bull Gator for the past 25 years. He was a member of Trout Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Quail Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and Safari Club International. He was third generation member of Oceanside Country Club, where his son is a fourth generation member.

Steve had a passion for the outdoors. He loved fly-fishing the rivers in and around Montana near their second home. He also loved to hunt with his son, and his many friends that were developed over the years, and treasured the time spent with them. He was also a talented storyteller and loved sharing his exploits (good and bad) from his numerous hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. The trips and stories will provide memories that will last forever, a true renaissance man.

Steve was especially devoted to his son, Stephen, exposing him to many different adventures throughout the United States, Canada, Africa and New Zealand. Those adventures included camping, hunting, fly-fishing, pack trips into Yellowstone National Park and historical educational travels.

Steve was extremely proud of him when he obtained his fly-fishing guide license in Montana. Before his passing he was able to hear the stories and see pictures of Stephens first fly-fihsing season. The beginning of a new career for Stephen.

His loving and devoted wife of 33 years Marlene, their son, Stephen P.Jr., and Stephens fiancee Catrina Walker survive Steve. Also his brother Gary (Beverly) niece Brittany, sister Wendy (Greg) nephew Chad, stepbrother David Breed, stepsister Karen McDaniel Zeuch, nephew Tom Sellers, Kim McDaniel and niece Melissa Stockhammer.

The family will be having a private memorial this week. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Steve's memory to St James Episcopal Church, Ormond Beach, FL, the Halifax Humane Society, and the Moffitt Caner Center USF Sarcoma Clinic, Tampa, FL



