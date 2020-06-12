Stephen Rodney Watts
May 5, 2020
Stephen Rodney Watts passed away on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 at the age of 73. Stephen is survived by his wife of almost 42 years, Lin, of Daytona Beach, his brother, Scott Watts and his nephew, Michael Watts, both of Melbourne, Florida, his four grandchildren, Aurora Lin Azara, Sean Alexander Azara, Justin Wayne Azara and Jacob Merle Azara, all of Buxton, Maine and his niece and daughter-of-their heart, Gina Marie Croft of Avon, Ohio, as well as the couple's two yorkies, brother and sister Bentley and Lexie. Stephen proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, enlisting April 26, 1966 and receiving his Honorable Discharge April 20, 1972 as a Sergeant. He was awarded/received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Good Conduct Medal and Presidential Unit Citation. The Celebration of Stephen's life will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 7PM at the VFW located at 5810 S. Williamson Boulevard, Port Orange, Florida (for questions, e-mail MCLDaytona@gmail.com) All are invited to attend, but because of concerns about Covid-19, the Celebration will also be streamed live via Google Zoom Meetings. The link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89040915043. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Stephen's name to the Marine Corps League, Vietnam Veterans of America, Disabled Veterans of America, Wounded Warrior Project or Halifax Humane Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.