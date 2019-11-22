Home

Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
141 Smith Edward Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
(336) 993-2136
Stephen W. Phillips

Stephen W. Phillips Obituary
Stephen W. Phillips
November 13, 2019
Stephen W. Phillips, 58, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully at his residence after an extended illness. Stephen grew up in South Daytona, graduating from Spruce Creek High School in 1979. He retired as an accountant with RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. in Winston-Salem, NC. Steve was a loving husband, father, son, brother and grandfather. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Debbie; daughter Courtney; his very special granddaughter, Kadence; parents Bill and Janet; siblings Craig and Laurie, and many more loved in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Steve loved to surf and he requested his ashes be returned to the ocean at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
