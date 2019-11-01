|
|
Steve Douglas
July 10, 1951 - October 18, 2019
Steve Douglas born July 10, 1951 in West Palm, peacefully passed away at home in Jupiter on October 18, 2019 following a short courageous battle with cancer with his dedicated and loving wife of 38 years and soul mate Patti by his side. Steve a graduate of Forest Hill High School, West Palm, 1969. He attended the University of Florida receiving his BA, in English in1973; BS, in Business Administration in 1975. He was a Brother of the Alpha Tau Omega Chapter at the University of Fl. As Alumnus they were lifelong avid Gator Fans and contributors to the University of Florida. Steve began a 13-Year successful sales career with Mac Papers, in Jacksonville and Daytona area. During his career with Mac Papers, Steve met Patti the love of his life on a blind date, they were married eight months later. Together they received many blessings and had wonderful times traveling. Steve began a 30-Year career with State Farm, his first agency in Ormond Beach, Florida. In 1992, Steve migrated to Milton, Fl. to take over an agency. Through his State Farm agencies he earned many notable awards. In 2009, they migrated again to Jupiter, Fl."Coming back home" to the East Coast. In this agency that Steve put together a team of colleagues that to this day is truly "family" This family along with many will truly miss Steve's inspiring, kind, and professional presence. Steve's lifelong passion for writing became rooted in Jupiter. In June of 2011, he wrote his first song. He was a featured contributor to the book, "Blueprint for Success: Fourteen Powerhouse Professionals." In 2015, Steve's book "Purpose PIE: Really Living in the Sweet Spot of Life"was published and is an ongoing inspiration to many. Steve gave many hours of his life as an Inspirational speaker. Steve's completed work, "Penelope: A Tail's Tale of Stubborn Gladness" is in the hands of his N Y editor. Steve's wife Patti and his editor promise "Penelope will fly" to get Steve's message of stubborn gladness out to children."Steve and Patti were Deacons at Jupiter First Church: Their Faith became the center of their marriage. His faith, gentle soul, integrity and ability to connect with so many made him a wonderful mentor impacting a lasting change in their lives. Steve life's purpose was: "To serve and to inspire in making a positive and profound difference in the lives of others." For years he mentored through the Big Brother program. Steve is survived by his loving wife Patti; wonderful Mother Susan McCaa Gates (Dick); amazing brother Joey Douglas (Heather); many dear, nieces, nephews, cousins, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws and many, many friends. Steve was preceded in death by his father Howard C. Douglas. LOCAL Services: The interment will be Tuesday, November 5 at 11:00AM at Volusia Memorial Park, 550 North Nova Rd, Ormond Beach, FL. In Lieu of: s-855-448-3997, ASPCA -(800) 628-0028.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019