|
|
Steve Kuehler
Steven Jonathon Kuehler passed away peacefully Feb. 18 after 57 happy and healthy years as a cherished father and friend. He was kind to everyone he met and cared deeply about his family. Steve grew up in Orlando and attended the University of Central Florida, becoming a life-long fan of the Knights and later graduated with a degree in Finance. In 1993, he moved to New Smyrna Beach and started working as a pharmaceutical sales representative for Pfizer. He spent 16 years working locally, building relationships with many incredible doctors and health care specialists. He would later spend 3 years commuting to Savannah but coming home on weekends to spend time with his sons. In recent years, Steve was self-employed as owner of At Your Service Carpet and Upholstery. Steve lived many happy years in NSB playing golf, fishing and spending time at the beach with his sons. He also had a huge compassion for dogs. In his younger years, he enjoyed wind surfing and sailing a catamaran. He owned a house less than a quarter mile from the beach. His neighbors, friends, and family will always remember his unmatched friendliness and loud music. Steve is survived by his three children: Dirk Kuehler of Indianapolis, Brad Kuehler of Miami and Jack Kuehler of Gainesville; and his brother Mark (Orlando). A casual memorial will be held Saturday, Feb 22 at Steve's home in NSB, from 3-5 pm.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020