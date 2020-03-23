Home

Steve Tracy West


1957 - 2020
Steve Tracy West Obituary
Steve Tracy West
04/27/1957 - 03/15/2020
Tracy passed away peacefully at the age of 62, still filled with the sense of humor and love of family that he carried throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling to Germany, old cars, fishing and music. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Shirley West; a brother, Jimmy; and a sister, Yvonne. Left to mourn his loss are his son, Darren; brother, Charles; and sisters, Charlotte, Renda, Durenda, Shirley, Christy, and Sara. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends. A special thank you to his sister, Shirley; and two very special nieces, Cathy and Alexis, who helped provide for his care. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
