|
|
Steven Durden
2/8/1949 - 9/26/2019
A memorial service for Deacon Steven Durden of Daytona Beach, Fl, who passed on Thursday September 26, 2019 will be 11AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at New Heart Christian Center, 1328 Hurst St., Daytona Beach, Fl. Steven Durden was born to the late Dorothy Jean Durden and the late Sammie Lee Hall Sr., on February 8, 1949 in Daytona Beach, Fl. He was a graduate of Campbell Highschool and served his country in the United States Marine Corp. Steven was a member of New Heart Christian Center where he served as a Deacon. He loved reading his bible, his church family, football, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Willie Jo Durden; 3 children:Tina, Nira and Trice Durden; 7 grandchildren, 1 great- grandaughter and a host of siblings and other relatives and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019