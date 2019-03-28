Home

More Obituaries for Steven Jones
Steven Edwin Jones

Steven Edwin Jones Obituary
Steven Edwin Jones
12/03/1944 - 03/25/2019
A memorial service celebrating the life of Steven Edwin Jones, of Palm Coast will be on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South, Flagler Beach. Friends are invited to visit the family from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. For full obituary information please go to: www.craigflaglerpalm.com where online condolences can also be written to the family. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019
