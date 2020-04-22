|
Steven Gerod Badie,Sr.
11/4/1953 - 4/18/2020
Steven Gerod Badie, of Daytona Beach, FL, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Halifax Medical Center. Mr. Badie was born November 4, 1953, in Daytona Beach to the late Charlie Mae (Smiley) Badie and the late Clarence Badie. He attended local schools and received his adult education diploma and small engine repair certification from Daytona State College.He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1973 and served two years in the 9th Infantry/Field Artillery Division. He was employed for many as a maintenance worker for Volusia Memorial Cemetery, Ormond Beach, FL and the Marriott, Columbus, OH. He enjoyed cooking, especially grilling for family and friends. He is survived by: Life companion, Latanya Wylie; two sons, Steven G. Badie, Jr. and Charles A. Badie; brother, Felton Badie(Anita); sisters, Opal Badie and Sharilynne Badie; grandchildren, Brianna Badie, Alexus Badie, Kaegianna Badie, Jacob Williams and Zy'Iona (BabyGirl) Washington; nephew, Mitchell Walker; niece, Carlie Morris, all of Daytona Beach; aunt, Sheila Smiley Mitchell(Chanel); uncles, Clifford Badie(Johnnie), Atlanta, GA and Robert Smiley, Holly Hill, FL and many other relatives and friends.
A Life Celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020