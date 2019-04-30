|
|
Steven James Gagnon
7-SEP-1966 - 23-APR-2019
Steven, beautiful blue eyes, wonderful smile and pleasant disposition was 52. He will be deeply missed by his parents Donald & Joan Gagnon, brother Kevin and wife Noelle, their boys Trevor & Spencer, sister Kimberly Gagnon Harris and husband Deric Harris, their daughter Hazel; his very close friend Ursula Joseph, loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many great friends.
Steven was born in Providence RI and grew up in Pawtucket RI. He graduated from Tolman High School in 1984. He was in the Navy aboard the USS Nimitz during the First Gulf War as an Aircraft Mechanic. After the Navy he moved to RI, Las Vegas and then to his favorite place Palm Coast FL. He helped to establish Europa Bistro with Ambroz Ferrena owner and good friend. In 2010 he started his career as a Merchant Mariner.
Steven found his happiness in the serenity of the nature trails where he would ride his bike for hours. One of his favorite places was Waterfront Park where he would visit the Children's Memorial Garden.
Steven has joined his two beloved dogs in heaven, Lady and Cyrus.
Memorial Service will be held June 5th, at 9am, at St Anastasia Catholic Church, 5205 A1A S, St. Augustine, FL 32080.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Flagler Humane Society, 1 Shelter Dr, Palm Coast FL 32137 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main St, Pawtucket, RI 02860.
We LOVE and MISS you so much Steve XOXO.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019