Steven Lee PuruckerJune 7, 1946 - June 21, 2020Steven Lee Purucker, of Daytona Beach Shores, FL, passed away on June 21, 2020 at his home. He was 74. Born on June 7, 1946 in Kinston, NC, he was the daughter of Ella Rinker Brown and Gilbert Blaine Purucker. He had a sister, Sandra Lee Brewer of Ellicott City, MD. Steve married Nancy Colette Ogle on February 11, 1966 in Baltimore, MD. Steve was a loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather, he approached everything he did in his life with compassion and determination. He was an active member of the Crossroads Church and trusted Jesus Christ for eternal life. He was an incredible Dad to his 4 children; Tom Purucker and wife Sharon of Durham, NC, Chris Purucker of Wilbur-by-the-Sea, FL, Dori Purucker of Ponce Inlet, FL, and Kevin Purucker and wife Dayanis of Ponce Inlet, FL. He was also very proud of his 8 grandchildren. The funeral service will be open to family and friends at Crossroads Church at 1pm this Saturday June 27, 2020, followed by a burial at Daytona Memorial Park in Daytona Beach. A celebration of his life will be held on the same day at 6pm at The Cracked Egg Diner, 3280 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach Shores, FL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.