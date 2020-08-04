1/
Steven Mathis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Mathis
August 1, 2020
Steven Mathis, 70, passed away on August 1, 2020. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia, and was the son of Dorothy (Lundberg) and George Mathis. Steve spent the majority of his youth growing up in Waynesboro, Virginia, and he graduated from Ohio University. Steve spent 35 years working for Erie Insurance in Silver Spring, Maryland, where he met his wife Jane and made lifetime friends within the office and from the various law firms he did business with on a daily basis. Steve was an avid sports fan and he closely followed the Virginia Cavaliers and the LSU Tigers. He also enjoyed golf, and while retired he tried to play two or three times a week. Steve is survived by his wife Jane (Monti), his daughter Andrea Mathis of Altamonte Springs, Florida, and many loving relatives and friends. At the request of the family there will be no viewing or funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for the healthcare workers of Advent Health Hospital and Hospice. Donors can email the office directly at FishFoundation@adventhealth.com or call at 386-917-7144. Please see lankfordfuneralhome.com for further details.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved