Steven Paul Robinson
September 11, 2019
Memorial service for Steven Paul Robinson, 62, Deland, who passed away Wednesday will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Dale Woodward Funeral Homes, 167 Ridgewood Ave Holly Hill with Wiley Lowe, minister, officiating. Calling hours will he held on Saturday from noon until service time.
Steven was born in Detroit, Michigan and moved to this area in 1964 from there. He worked at the former Builders Square in the paint department before retirement and enjoyed classic cars, music and reading. Steven was a member of First Baptist Church, Daytona Beach. Survivors include a daughter, Stephanie Robinson Sexton (Terry), Bunnell; a grandchild, Terry Lee Sexton; his mother, Bobbie Lee Robinson, Holly Hill; two aunts, Lorene Mackey and Eula Jones; many cousins including Debbie Mackey and Cheyenne Mackey; and his best friend, James McDonald. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019