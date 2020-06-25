Stiney A. Bletcher
1950 - 2020
Stiney A. Bletcher
May 15, 1950 - June 21, 2020
Funeral Services for Mrs. Stiney A. Bletcher, 70, Daytona Beach, who passed on June 21, 2020, will be 11 AM, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Michael Mitchell, Pastor,officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Fri, June 26) at St. Paul MB Church and from 10 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mrs. Bletcher was born in Nesmith, SC on May 15, 1950, to the late Harry L. Wilson and the late Phyllis Frazier. She leaves to mourn her love: a son; Terrance Elder, Orlando, FL; 5 stepchildren; James, III (Mary), Cassandra Ward (Ken), Majorie Ward (Tracy), Irvin Bletcher (Monica); 3 sisters; Shirley Atwell, Bessie Wilson-Harmon, Doreatha Lewis, all of Orlando, FL; 7 grandchildren: Jerome "Tre" Williams, Cordell Elder, Terrance, Jr, Quintin Elder, {Twins}Terrae Elder, Terran Elder, all of Orlando, FL and Fredericka Wilson of Daytona Bch; 3 nieces; Angelia Dariso (Maurice), Beatrice Wakefield, Twila Wilson, all of Orlando, FL; 4 nephews; David Justices, Dwayne Johnson, Kenneth Harmon, and Jimmy Bonamy, all of Orlando, FL; 2 goddaughters: Shaneika Pelham and Melissa Burke ; godson, James Hendley; , all of Daytona Bch, a host of other sorrowing family and friends.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Paul MB Church
JUN
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
