Stuart C Lincoln
06/15/2019
Gone but not forgotten, one of our greatest generation has passed. Stuart C Lincoln born in Concord, MI in 1924 and who served in the Pacific during WW2, died peacefully at Halifax Health Hospice in Port Orange, FL. Stu came to Florida in the 1950's and was an independent contractor and builder in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. He, along with his brother Forrest, was instrumental in the building of many subdivisions there. After many years in Florida, he decided to retire in Blairsville, GA and reluctantly left Blairsville to move back to FL in 2017 to be closer to family. He was strong and fought until the end. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his daughters Gail Falkingham, (James) of St. Pete, FL and Sandy Grubbs, (Terry) of Daytona Beach, FL, son Scott Lincoln of Longwood, FL, and grandson James. Also surviving are nieces Laverne Davis (John), Bradenton, FL, Diane Woodard Lincoln (Mich), and nephew William Lincoln (Ann), Bend, OR. A celebration of life will be announced at later time. Donations can be made to Halifax Health Hospice.
