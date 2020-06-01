Stuart King Edmonds
May 23, 2020
Stuart King Edmonds, 87, recently of Orange City, Florida passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Stu, the Son of Harvey and Gladys (Haggarty) Edmonds, was born in Watertown, New York; and grew up in there and in Warsaw, New York. After graduating as high school Valedictorian in Warsaw, he attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where he earned his bachelor's degree in Engineering. Upon graduation, Stu served in the US Navy, reaching the rank of Lieutenant, Junior Grade. After service, Stu worked for the IBM corporation throughout upstate New York. In 1969, He went to work for GTE Sylvania in the metropolitan Boston area, where he and his family resided in Acton, Mass for 30 years. He is predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Gale, in 2014. He is survived by his children Thomas K. of Inverness, FL and Leslie E. Reid of Apopka, FL, their four grandchildren, Nicholas, Brooke, and Douglas Edmonds; and Dray Reid. He also leaves a sister, Anita Powell of North Syracuse, NY., as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews. Stu also leaves a friend, Marianne Berkes of Orange City. Stu retired in 1994, eventually settling in Deland FL in 2005, where he enjoyed tennis, golf and playing bridge and attending concerts at the Stetson University School of Music. A lifelong Presbyterian he was an active member of the Presbyterian Church in Sudbury, MA serving as an Elder and Deacon; Since moving south, Stu was active at the First Presbyterian Church of Deland. While living in Massachusetts Stu and Gale developed an affection for Cape Cod. He cherished the long summer days on the bay and enjoyed the visits of friend and relatives. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School of Music, Stetson University, 421 N. Woodland Blvd.- Unit 8399, DeLand, FL 32723 will be appreciated.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
