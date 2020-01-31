|
|
Sue Ann Sault
April 8, 1958 - January 28, 2020
Sue Ann Sault died with her family at her side on January 28, 2020. Sue was born to Marianna and Ivan Smith on April 8, 1958 in Montour Falls, New York. She graduated from Watkin's Glen High School and went on to earn an Associate's degree from Corning Community College. Sue moved to Florida after graduation from college and became a 911 Dispatcher with the Daytona Beach Police Department and then with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. She retired after 25 years of service and was working in Evidence and Property at the Daytona Beach Police Department. Sue enjoyed spending summers at the family's mountain home in Virginia. She loved working in the garden, riding her John Deere and sitting on the front porch. She would start every morning filling her bird feeders so that plenty of birds would enjoy the farm. Sue is survived by her husband, Gary Sault; sons, Nicholaus and Matthew; daughter, Kaitlyn; stepdaughter Kristen Schreiber and husband John; brothers: David Smith, Jim Smith, Stephen Smith, Bruce Smith, and Brian Smith and her sister, Gail Butler. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Daytona Beach Police Department, 129 Valor Blvd., Daytona Beach, Florida on February 10, 2020 at 5 P.M. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020