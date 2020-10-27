Susan Ann TidwellFeb. 25, 1935 - Oct. 23, 2020Susan Ann Tidwell, 85, of Bunnell, FL, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Flagler county. She has now gone home with the Lord. Susan was born on February 25, 1935 in Bunnell, Florida, to the late Constantine and Jessie Viola (Bray) Muzyka. She worked as a United States Postal Worker for most of her life. She was a member of the First Baptist Church - Bunnell. Susan loved family and friend gatherings. She loved to go out to eat and made fantastic fried chicken. Susan is survived by her children, Kevin (Vickie) Hunter Sr, and Zena Rende; grandchildren, Scott Hunter, Amanda Krause, Allison Robbins, Jessie Hunter, Hunter Rende, Kimberly Rende, and Karly Rende; and eleven great grandchildren. Susan is preceded in death by her son, Otis "Rocky" Hunter Jr. The family of Mrs. Tidwell has entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.