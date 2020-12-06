Susan Clarke-Blais
Daytona Beach - Susan Clarke-Blais, 72, beloved wife of Chuck Blais, passed away November 26, 2020. A longtime resident of Daytona Beach, Susan was born in Newark, New Jersey, and as a child, she lived in California, New York, and Florida. Susan graduated from Seabreeze High School and the University of Central Florida (UCF).
Drawn toward education, she spent more than 30 years in the Volusia County School System. Much of that time, she taught young children English as a second language (ESL). She developed innovative strategies to help students better comprehend their new language using visualization techniques. Her lessons, unconditional love, and legacy will be fondly carried on in the memories of so many young elementary schoolers. She adored each and every one of them!
Susan adopted rescue cats where she and her husband created a loving and safe home. She also participated in writing a cookbook, and she was a great cook.
In addition to her husband, Susan is survived by her sisters, Cheryl Clarke Currid of Houston, Texas and Sharon Clarke of Port Orange; her niece and nephew Justin Currid and Trey Currid, both of Houston. Her parents, aeronautical engineer Charles Clarke and professional administrator Evelyn Clarke who both retired to the Daytona Beach area predeceased her.
Because of the Covid virus, Susan's final service will be confined only to her family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Stroke Association
