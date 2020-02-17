Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deltona Presbyterian Church
2300 Howland Blvd
Deltona, FL 32738
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Troop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan H. Troop


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan H. Troop Obituary
Susan H Troop
Jan 31, 1942 - Feb 9, 2020
Susan passed peacefully at the Advent Health Hospital in Orange City. Susan is survived by her husband Alan Troop, two children from her first marriage – Harry Mott III and Renee' Dominguez, her son-in-law Rafael Dominguez, daughter-in-law Karen Kodadek, sister-in-law Cathy Hillman, Sister Louise Sisley, brother Jimmy Hillman three grandchildren – Nestor Fernandez, Manny Fernandez and Ralphie Dominguez. There will be a memorial service held at the Deltona Presbyterian Church on Feb 22 at 3:00 o'clock.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -