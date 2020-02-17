|
|
Susan H Troop
Jan 31, 1942 - Feb 9, 2020
Susan passed peacefully at the Advent Health Hospital in Orange City. Susan is survived by her husband Alan Troop, two children from her first marriage – Harry Mott III and Renee' Dominguez, her son-in-law Rafael Dominguez, daughter-in-law Karen Kodadek, sister-in-law Cathy Hillman, Sister Louise Sisley, brother Jimmy Hillman three grandchildren – Nestor Fernandez, Manny Fernandez and Ralphie Dominguez. There will be a memorial service held at the Deltona Presbyterian Church on Feb 22 at 3:00 o'clock.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020