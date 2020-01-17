Home

Susan Jane Paul


1936 - 2020
Susan Jane Paul Obituary
Susan Jane Paul
June 6, 1936 - Jan. 15, 2020
Went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born June 6, 1936 to Murray and Cassie Swindell in Paw Paw, Michigan. She lived her formative years in Paw Paw and earned a bachelor's degree in teaching from Western Michigan University. She married Jack Paul on February 2, 1957, and they raised four children in their 21 years together, Marianne, Sandra, Robert, and David. On January 19, 1990, she married Hugh Paul and they were married 21 years until he preceded her into heaven on November 24, 2011. She was a loving and caring sister to Murray Swindell, as well as a mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother to 10 grand children and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Josephine Renhak. In her professional life she was an office manager at a doctor's office in Jackson, Michigan and after retirement moved to Edgewater, Florida. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at Edgewater Landing playing Bocce ball and Bingo, having dinner with friends, and loving and caring for her dog Ginger. She was a kindhearted person who always looked for, and found the good in, every person she met. She had a sly wit and loved laughing with everyone. There is a memorial service to celebrate her life at the Edgewater United Methodist Church, 211 N. Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater, Florida on Saturday January 18, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneral.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
