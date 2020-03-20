Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory - New Smyrna Beach Chapel
1108 North Dixie Freeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
(386) 428-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Rago
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan L. Rago


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan L. Rago Obituary
Susan L. Rago
July 2, 1943 - March 15, 2020
Susan L. Rago, 76, New Smyrna Beach, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center, Port Orange. Susan was born in Bronx, NY and moved to the area in 1973 from Long Island, NY. She was a classified sales representative for the Pennysaver in New Smyrna Beach for 30 years before her retirement. Survivors include one daughter, Nancy L. Rago of Longwood and one sister, Nancy Meddis of New Smyrna Beach. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Thomas R. Rago in 2007. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -