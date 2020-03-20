|
Susan L. Rago
July 2, 1943 - March 15, 2020
Susan L. Rago, 76, New Smyrna Beach, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center, Port Orange. Susan was born in Bronx, NY and moved to the area in 1973 from Long Island, NY. She was a classified sales representative for the Pennysaver in New Smyrna Beach for 30 years before her retirement. Survivors include one daughter, Nancy L. Rago of Longwood and one sister, Nancy Meddis of New Smyrna Beach. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Thomas R. Rago in 2007. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020