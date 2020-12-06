Susan M. Garten



Palm Coast - Susan M. Garten (73) of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on Friday morning, November 20, 2020 at the AdventHealth Palm Coast Hospice Care Center.



Susan was born in Baltimore, Maryland on April 20, 1947 to Ruth and Jake Mellen and had two brothers, Butch and Rick. The family moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1962 where she attended the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale and graduated the class of 1965 from Fort Lauderdale High School. She attended the University of Florida where she met her husband, Roger Garten and they were married in 1968.



Before retiring to Palm Coast, Florida in 2004, she worked over 30 years in the Banking and Medical Industry of South Florida attaining the highest ranking of Assistant Vice President / Customer Service Manager (Bank Atlantic).



Susan is survived by her husband Roger; sons Stephen (Jennifer) and Kevin (Jessica) and grandchildren Delaney and Austin.



She was an active member and in the choir in both Coral Springs Presbyterian Church of South Florida and at Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church of Ormond Beach, where her Celebration of Life Service will be held on December 12th, 2020 at 11:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Hospice Foundation of America in Susan's memory.









