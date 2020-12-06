1/1
Susan M. Garten
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan M. Garten

Palm Coast - Susan M. Garten (73) of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on Friday morning, November 20, 2020 at the AdventHealth Palm Coast Hospice Care Center.

Susan was born in Baltimore, Maryland on April 20, 1947 to Ruth and Jake Mellen and had two brothers, Butch and Rick. The family moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1962 where she attended the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale and graduated the class of 1965 from Fort Lauderdale High School. She attended the University of Florida where she met her husband, Roger Garten and they were married in 1968.

Before retiring to Palm Coast, Florida in 2004, she worked over 30 years in the Banking and Medical Industry of South Florida attaining the highest ranking of Assistant Vice President / Customer Service Manager (Bank Atlantic).

Susan is survived by her husband Roger; sons Stephen (Jennifer) and Kevin (Jessica) and grandchildren Delaney and Austin.

She was an active member and in the choir in both Coral Springs Presbyterian Church of South Florida and at Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church of Ormond Beach, where her Celebration of Life Service will be held on December 12th, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Hospice Foundation of America in Susan's memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved