Susan Mary Galeza
June 25, 2019
Beloved wife of Ted Galeza, mother of Susan (Randy) Damrow, Matt (Deanna) Galeza, and grandmother of Alice Grace Galeza. Daughter of the late Ray and Grace Bowman, daughter-in-law of late Matthew and Josephine Galeza. Sister of Raymond (Jeanne) Bowman, Gay (late Jim) Mondello, Carol (John) Rudroff, Dan (Eileen) Bowman and Bill (Becky) Bowman. She was also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Sue was born in Buffalo, NY where she graduated from Cardinal O'Hara High School. She went on to work at New York Telephone as an operator before enjoying the rest of her life as a homemaker nicknamed "Nurse Sue". She was always kind, caring, and her house was welcome to all. Sue always had a book she was reading. She enjoyed playing and watching tennis, having a board or card game night, or browsing her DVR for the right show to watch. When she wasn't Word Whomping, bird watching, or drinking a cup of tea, she was keeping in touch with her family near and far. She touched more lives than she realized and will be dearly missed. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019