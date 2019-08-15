Home

Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Susan McKay Riherd
August 13, 2019
Susan McKay Riherd, 60, passed away on Tuesday evening, August 13, 2019, at the Halifax Hospital surrounded by her beloved family. Susan was born here in Daytona Beach at Halifax Hospital and was a local resident throughout her life. She attended Ortona Elementary and Seabreeze Junior High School and graduated from Seabreeze High School and Daytona Beach Community College. Susan enjoyed her work at the WORC and the many friends she made at the WORC haven. She was an avid reader, enjoyed swimming and music, and especially loved playing her record albums and doing her puzzles. Susan had a unique personality and childlike innocence that was endearing. She dearly loved her family, church, and friends and always made it a point to know everyone's birthday and send a card. Predeceased by her father John Riherd, she is survived by her mother, Shirley Riherd; brother, John Riherd, Jr. and sister Nancy Wilson. Susan was a faithful Christian and lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church, now the Faith Covenant Church. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten by all those who knew and loved her. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, August 20th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court in Ormond Beach. Funeral Services will be held at the Faith Covenant Church, 909 S. Ridgewood Avenue in Daytona Beach, at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, August 21st. Interment will be Thursday at Dekle Cemetery in Lake Butler.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019
