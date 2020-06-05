Susan Pesce
1947 - 2020
Susan Pesce
March 5, 1947 - June 2, 2020
Susan Pesce, 73, of Daytona Beach Shores, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born in Framingham, MA on March 5, 1947. She was a graduate of Attleboro High School and was the vice president of several banks in the Daytona Beach/Port Orange area. She retired 5 years ago. Susan is survived by her husband, Ronald Pesce and her son, Jeffrey Tagerman of MA. A gathering will be from 2:00-3:00PM with Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 PM Friday, June 12, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home, 1201 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange. Online condolences and memories of Susan can be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
