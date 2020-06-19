Suzanne L. Bradway

June 28, 1954 - June 16, 2020

Suzanne L. Dalton Bradway age 65, born June 28, 1954 in Norwood, Massachusetts was the youngest daughter of John H. Dalton and Helen V. Dalton passed away peacefully at Halifax Health Hospice Port Orange Care Center on June 16, 2020.

Her passion was working with troubled and delinquent youth. She was a Dorm Parent for many years at The Becket Academy/Pike School in Pike New Hampshire.

She was an Operating Room Coordinator for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Lebanon, New Hampshire.

She is survived by her Daughter Jill Bradway/Tricia Cales of Port Orange FL, Grandchildren Travis/Audriana Rothwell Great Grandchildren Lilah, Reignah, Keigan of Edgewater FL, Toni Carroll of Port Orange FL, Kylah Cales of Port Orange FL, Sisters Joan/Dale Feid formally of Pike NH currently Provincetown MA, Nephew Brandon/Andrea Feid Great-niece Alieke of Plainfield NH, Linda/Richard Lewis of South Hadley MA, Nephew Richard/Maureen Lewis Great-nieces Isabelle and Jenny of Longmeadow MA, Niece Heather/Mindy Lewis Great-nephew Damon of Enfield, CT

A small celebration of life will take place at Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens in Port Orange Florida on Sunday June 21, 2020. The family requests donations to Halifax Health Hospice Port Orange Care Center or Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens in lieu of flowers.



