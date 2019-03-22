|
|
Suzanne League Bourne
09/16/1926 - 03/19/2019
Suzanne League Bourne, age 92, a long time Flagler County resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Memorial service will be at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South, Flagler Beach. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Suzanne was born at Emory University Hospital, Atlanta, GA to Helen and Fred League. She is predeceased in death by her devoted husband of fifty years, E. Lee Bourne. They moved to Flagler County in 1947. She graduated from North Georgia College, Dahlonega, GA, and Stetson University in DeLand, FL. Suzanne taught fifteen years at Flagler Beach Elementary School, which is now Wickline Center and Flagler Beach Library. Following her retirement in 1972, Suzanne enjoyed traveling the world, family and friends, bridge, music, dancing and crossword puzzles. She worked for the Supervisor of Elections in Flagler Beach, city and county elections for fifteen years. She was a member of Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, charter member of Flagler Beach Historical Museum, former member of American Association of University Women, and Flagler Woman's Club. Survivors include one son, Lee Bourne, Jr. (Sue), of Tamassee, SC; daughters, Betty Lynn Ingram of Little River, SC, Suzanne Johnston (Albert) of Bunnell, and Katherine Brown (Warren) of Palm Coast; 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Suzanne's name to: Flagler County Education Foundation, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 2, Bunnell, FL 32110; or Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, 150 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164; or - Tampa, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612. Condolences may be made online at www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019