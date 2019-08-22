|
|
Sybil Dennis
May 11, 1919 - August 19, 2019
Sybil Dennis, age 100, long-time resident of New Smyrna Beach, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at Westminster Baldwin Park Health Center in Orlando, FL. Born in Albany, Georgia to Albert Q. and Estelle Williams Moree, Sybil came to the area in 1947 from Winter Haven. Her and her husband Bill, were previous owners of Sunshine TV & Electronics in New Smyrna Beach. Sybil was a member of the 1st Baptist Church, New Smyrna Beach. She enjoyed painting, baking, cake decorating, was a wonderful cook and an excellent seamstress as well. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother that truly loved her
family. Survivors include her son, Steve (Sandy) Dennis of Edgewater; 2 daughters, Martha Ann Hammond of Winter Park and Deana (Gary) Edwards of Palm Coast; 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and son-in-law, Ty Yurkovic. Sybil was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; daughters, Kelly LaChapelle and Regina Yurkovic; 2 brothers and 1 sister. There will be a graveside service at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. The Reverend Gary Edwards and the Reverend Chris Hammond will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 8009 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32809. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019