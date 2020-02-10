|
|
Sybil Meheux
June 16, 1933 - January 31, 2020
"Celebration Of Honor For A Virtuous Woman" Proverbs 34:10. Our Heavenly Father wrote Sybil Adlyn Celene Stone- Meheux's name in the book of life and welcomed her into his loving arms on Friday, January 31, 2020. Sybil was born June 16, 1933 in Darliston, Westmoreland, Jamaica daughter to Linford and Iva-Lillian Stone. As the last living "Matriarch" of her generation. Sybil, was a sister, a mother, a grandmother, a godmother, an aunt, an educator, a mentor, a deacon, and a confidant to many. Sybil accepted Christ as her personal savior and began walking in the word of God as a member of the Moravian Church where she was christened and then confirmed. She was baptized and confirmed in the Roman Catholic Faith, and later joined Cursillo. She was ordained in 1998, as a deacon in the Diocese of Central Florida and assigned to Grace Episcopal Church. Sybil's servanthood as deacon continued at Saint Mary's and Saint Timothy's Episcopal Churches as deacon for many years. A Life Well lived: Sybil's educational background included her growing up on a farm. She was as an organizer for the 4-H club. She graduated at a very early age and was the first black to attend her high school graduating in 1950. Her teaching career began immediately after she graduated from Bethlehem Teachers College in Saint Elizabeth, Jamaica. She taught at First Grace All Age girls school and her desire to further her education led her to England. She returned to Jamaica and attended the University of the West Indies completing her bachelor's degree and starting her master's degree in administration which she completed in New York at Queens College. She went on to Hofstra Universitv to pursue her doctoral degree. God had other plans because she was hired as a reading instructor at Bethune Cookman University. Sybil spent a lifetime of loving beautiful flowers and plants and enjoyed her gardens. she was a woman of distinction who took great pride in working, serving, assisting, and helping others. Her main goal was to hear the Master say: "Well done thou good and faithful servant, enter into the joy of my Lord. " She Leaves with us children: Darien Meheux, Denise Meheux, and Dursell Robinson, Siblings: Sharon Stone Norma Stone, Maurine Stone-Barrett, and George Stone, Grandchildren: Darien, Quentin, Dylan, Danika, Danielle, Gabryelle, and Micheal Meheux, Nieces: Charmaine Craig, June Smart, Elaine Thompson, Brianna Stone, and Melissa Craig, Nephews: Donovan Smart, Jeffrey and Jason Craig, Daniel Smart, and grand-nieces and nephews, cousins, dear friends, and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 4110 S. Ridgewood Ave, Port Orange, FL 32127 on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00am. Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Dale Woodward Funeral Home, 167 Ridgewood Ave., Holly Hill, Daytona Beach, FL. Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020