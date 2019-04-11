|
Sybil Troy Greening
04/04/2019
Sybil Troy Greening, 91, a long-time resident of Ormond Beach, died peacefully April 4, 2019 at her home with her son and daughter by her side and her cat on her lap. Always fiercely independent in life, she remained so as she aged and always retained her sassy sense of humor. Born in 1927 to Alto and Fannie Harrison in Pensacola, Florida, Sybil grew up in Miami and attended Miami Edison High School and FloridaState College for Women (now FSU) in Tallahassee. It was there that she met her first husband, Thomas W. Troy of Daytona Beach, where they settled after being married. Though widowed in 1967 while living near Fort Lauderdale, Sybil returned to this area, residing in Ormond Beach. An interior decorator and floral designer, she was a Sustaining Member of the Garden Club of the Halifax Country and an Emeritus Sustainer of the Junior League of Daytona Beach. A member of Oceanside Country Club, she had also been a longtime member of the Ormond Beach Memorial Art Museum & Gardens and the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Daytona Beach. After their children were grown, Sybil married widower William P. Greening in 1984 and they traveled extensively throughout their marriage until Bill's death in 2006. Sybil is survived by her son Michael Troy (Jackie), daughter Melissa Troy McGuire, stepdaughter Holly Greening (Gerold Morrison) and stepson William Greening, Jr. (Joanne). She had five grandchildren: Amanda Sullivan (Brian), Jennifer Troy, Katherine McGuire, Thomas McGuire and Sydney Greening. Last year, she rejoiced in spending time with her great grandson, Jameson Troy Sullivan. A celebration of Sybil's life will be held at a later date and she will rest at Hillside Cemetery in Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hillside Angels, P.O. Box 393, Ormond Beach 32175.
