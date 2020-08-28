1/1
Sylvia A. Bartholomew
1935 - 2020
Sylvia A. Bartholomew
Sep. 19, 1935 - Aug. 25, 2020
Sylvia A. Bartholomew, 84, New Smyrna Beach, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Bartholomew was born in Schenectady, NY and moved to the area in 1982 from Middleburgh, NY. She was an interpreter for the deaf and blind in the Volusia County area and taught sign language to graduating seniors as their second language. She was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Sylvia is survived by her husband, William L. "Bill" Bartholomew; eight sons, Artie, David (Kimberly) and Edward Williams, Billy (Nancy), Mark, Brian (Cindy) Greg (Lynn) and Robert Bartholomew; two daughters, Suzanne Williams and Michelle (Sheila Neville) Bartholomew; one brother, James (Maria) Mahar; one sister, Lorraine Crawford; 17 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Memorial Mass will be 10 AM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Cremation will be by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Florida Deaf-Blind Association, Inc., 332 Cypress Road, St. Augustine, FL 32086.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory
1108 North Dixie Freeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
(386) 428-6414
