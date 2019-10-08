Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
King of Kings Lutheran Church
2561 Vinewood Lane
Pueblo, LA
Sylvia Flancher


1932 - 2019
Sylvia Flancher Obituary
Sylvia Flancher
07/06/1932 - 10/3/2019
Sylvia E. Flancher died on October 3, 2019 in Pueblo West, Colorado. She was born July 6, 1932 in Noonan, North Dakota, one of four children, to Reverend Elmer and Ruth Johnson. Sylvia was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church in Pueblo. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother David. Her survivors include her husband, of 57 years, Leon; her children, James (Sherry) Spencer, Karen (Greg Schinn) Spencer, Philip Spencer, Daniel (Trisha) Flancher and Joel (Jonna) Flancher; 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; her sisters, Rhoda Young and Phyllis Stevenson and several other relatives. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1:30 pm at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 2561 Vinewood Lane in Pueblo, CO. Her ashes will be entombed in the King of Kings Columbarium following the service. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
