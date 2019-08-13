|
|
Sylvio E. Leclerc
June 16, 1950 - July 31, 2019
Sylvio E. Leclerc, champion of the dad- joke, lover of Jesus & Edith, and darling of his family, Sylvio E. Leclerc joined his parents, Albert Leclerc, Irene Leclerc, his brother Albert Leclerc Jr, and sisters Doris Cote, Pauline Beaulieu, & Georgette Marcil in heaven on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Syl was a patriot with a servant's heart. His career began when he left Catholic seminary to join the US Navy. Then as a sheriff's deputy in Prince George's County outside Washington, DC, he risked his life daily, and then in a series of jobs in which he served as a trusted sales advisor and entrepreneur, whose ability to come up with million dollar ideas was always just a day too late. One obsession that he did time exactly right was his overwhelming desire to spread the good news about God and salvation through Jesus's love. He always had a smile on his face, a funny story to share, and, even as cancer ravaged his earthly body, more love to give than there were people to soak it up. If he taught those who loved him anything, it was: "Be nice," and most recently, "don't smoke." He is waiting in paradise—breathing easily and without pain—for his sisters, Anita Larochelle, Connie Robidoux, his brother Gerry Leclerc, his soul-mate-wife Edith Leclerc and three children, Jason Leclerc, Stephanie Leclerc & Amy Leclerc, two stepchildren, Kassie Cavaretta & Angelo Goderre, four grandchildren, Tony Johnson Jr., Christopher Heart, Ashton Hubbard & Zoe Leclerc and great granddaughter, Maliyah Johnson, to join him. Celebration of life for Syl will be Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at 11:00AM at Calvary Christian Center, 1687 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174. All are welcome!
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019