1920 - 2019
T. Murray McDonald Obituary
T. Murray McDonald
07/17/1920 - 05/17/2019
T. Murray McDonald, 98,Daytona Beach native and descendant from Daytona pioneer families, passed away Friday May 17, 2019. Murray was born on July 17, 1920. The son of the late Murray L and Susie A (Pellett) McDonald. He was a proud WWII Navy Veteran. He managed the family business,ML McDonald Wholesale Meat in Port Orange. Murray continued raising cattle after the meat company closed. He was also a past Director of the Florida Cattleman Association. Most people knew Murray as an avid fisherman. He fished any way that could be fished throughout the state, and especially looked forward to the annual Keys fishing trips for over 45 years. Murray is predeceased by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 75 years, Juanita and is survived by his two daughters Mina Sue Kelly and Melinda Bressler (Skip) and his son Murray Jr. (Cookie). He is survived by his grand children, Christina, Colleen, Michael, Kevin, Joseph, Adam and Murray III. He is also survived by his eight great-grandchildren and an expected great-grandson Thomas Murray McDonald IV. Murray is also survived by his brother Dennis McDonald. The family will receive friends Thursday, MAY 30, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 PM at Lohman Funeral Home, 1423 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach. A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 PM in the chapel. Memorial memories and condolences can be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Memory of Murray may be made to an organization of your choice

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2019
