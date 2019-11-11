|
|
Tammy Gail Stamey
08/15/1971 - 11/02/2019
Tammy Stamey went home to be with our Lord on November 2. She is survived by her parents Larry and Carolyn Stamey. She is also survived by her Sister Jennifer Burnsed and her two half brothers, Joseph Stamey and Larry Stamey Jr. of Virginia. She had two nieces and one nephew whom she loved dearly. They are Michael Johnson, Savanna Wiater, and Shelby Burnsed. Her longtime partner William DeRosa (Jr) and the family will miss her greatly.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019