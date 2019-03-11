|
|
Tawanna Renae Austin
03/05/2019
Tawanna Renae Austin (Peggy) age 54, passed on March 5, 2019. She leaves three sons; Tyrone Marquis Austin, Tyrell Maurice Austin Sr., Tyquan Martrell Henry Austin. Four sisters; Bessie Hamilton, Trenia Barnes (Freddie), Loreli Howard (Raymond) Lingy Tillman. Two brothers; Durk Tillman Sr., Lerester Tillman (Julia). One grandchild Tyrell Maurice Austin Jr., all of Daytona Beach, FL. Services will be, March 16, 2019, 12:00 Noon at Freewill Holiness Church, 360 N. Charles St., Daytona Beach. Viewing is one hour before service.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2019