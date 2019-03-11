Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 252-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Tawanna Austin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tawanna Renae Austin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tawanna Renae Austin Obituary
Tawanna Renae Austin
03/05/2019
Tawanna Renae Austin (Peggy) age 54, passed on March 5, 2019. She leaves three sons; Tyrone Marquis Austin, Tyrell Maurice Austin Sr., Tyquan Martrell Henry Austin. Four sisters; Bessie Hamilton, Trenia Barnes (Freddie), Loreli Howard (Raymond) Lingy Tillman. Two brothers; Durk Tillman Sr., Lerester Tillman (Julia). One grandchild Tyrell Maurice Austin Jr., all of Daytona Beach, FL. Services will be, March 16, 2019, 12:00 Noon at Freewill Holiness Church, 360 N. Charles St., Daytona Beach. Viewing is one hour before service.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now