Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tenessa Gould
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tenessa Lynn Gould


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tenessa Lynn Gould Obituary
Tenessa Lynn Gould
June 30, 1978 - July 26, 2019
A Memorial service for Tenessa Lynn Gould, 41, Daytona Beach, who died unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Halifax Medical Center, will be 11a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Schnebly Community Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL with Elder Erick Baker, Faith Bible Church, Sanderson, FL officiating. Spending her entire life in this area, Tenessa was a 1997 graduate of Calvary Christian Academy. She is survived by her son, Carter Bryan Mann; mother, Darlene (Ted) Schnettler; father, Walter Smith; brother, James Otis Hamilton, Auburn, NY; sisters, Tedra Marie Hamilton, Schenectady, NY and Stephanie Hamilton, Sherwood, AK; uncles Stanton Gould and Theodore Gould; aunt Lietta Gould Kruger, Ellijay, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are invited to share some of your fond memories of Tenessa.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tenessa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.