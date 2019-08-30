|
Tenessa Lynn Gould
June 30, 1978 - July 26, 2019
A Memorial service for Tenessa Lynn Gould, 41, Daytona Beach, who died unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Halifax Medical Center, will be 11a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Schnebly Community Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL with Elder Erick Baker, Faith Bible Church, Sanderson, FL officiating. Spending her entire life in this area, Tenessa was a 1997 graduate of Calvary Christian Academy. She is survived by her son, Carter Bryan Mann; mother, Darlene (Ted) Schnettler; father, Walter Smith; brother, James Otis Hamilton, Auburn, NY; sisters, Tedra Marie Hamilton, Schenectady, NY and Stephanie Hamilton, Sherwood, AK; uncles Stanton Gould and Theodore Gould; aunt Lietta Gould Kruger, Ellijay, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are invited to share some of your fond memories of Tenessa.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019