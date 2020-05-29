Teresa Ann "Terri" Roberts
1948 - 2020
Teresa Ann "Terri" Roberts
October 2, 1948 - March 12, 2020
Teresa Ann Roberts, "Terri" 71, passed away on March 12, 2020, at her home in South Daytona, FL. Also known as Teresa Ann Kubik or Teresa Ann Liermann, Terri was born in St. Louis, MO but moved to Florida in her early 20's. Terri worked in skin care/cosmetics and at the Daytona Beach Courthouse for many years. She is survived by her loving husband Mark Roberts; son Jason Liermann; daughter, Diana Liermann Unay and son in law Jeffrey Unay and 7 grandchildren: Chandler, Angelina, Dominic, Julian, Sebastian, Christiyana, and Xavier. She was a great friend to many. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00am on June 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Port Orange, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660. To share stories and condolences with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
