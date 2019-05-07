Home

Teresa C. Wilchester
08/01/1931 - 05/05/2019
Teresa C. Wilchester, 87, Oak Hill, died May 5, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Wilchester was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island and had been an area resident since 1980 coming from Winter Park. She was a teller for the former Southeast Bank of New Smyrna, New Smyrna Beach and the First Union Bank, in New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater. She was a member of the Harmony Sound Waves, New Smyrna Beach; Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was also a member of the Prayer Line at Sacred Heart and the Legion of Mary. Survivors include one daughter, Kathleen Morgan of Oak Hill; one brother, Michael Toner of Pawtucket; six grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederic Wilchester and a son, Charles R. Farrell. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach with Rev. Francis P. Nelson, C.Ss.R. as the celebrant. Burial will follow in Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019
