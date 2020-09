Or Copy this URL to Share

Teresa Gudgeon Fulford

September 28, 2020

Teresa Gudgeon Fulford passed away on September 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her father Alfred J. Gudgeon, at the age of 33; her Step-Dad Ted and Mom, Teresa Mitchell; her husband of almost 50 years, Senior Master Sergeant, United States Airforce, retired, Robert R. Fulford. A life member of Halifax H.S. plus others. A life member of 1590 V.F.W. Teresa leaves behind a few friends and their dogs she loved. No survivors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store