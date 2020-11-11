Teresa L. Cameron

Feb. 2, 1955 - Nov. 10, 2020

Teresa L. Cameron of Port Orange, FL, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born February 2, 1955, in Daytona Beach, Florida, to the late Roy and Helen Jones. She was a member of CrossRoads Church of Daytona Beach, Florida. Teresa was a nurturer, always ready to help out or encourage any way she could. Her children called her "Mother Doppler" as she monitored the weather closely during hurricane season and alerted them if she felt they would be affected by the storm. She would then insist they have their hurricane supplies ready. She loved to laugh and found great joy in caring for her family. She retired from Florida Healthcare after 35 years of service and had been a part of their company softball team. Teresa is survived by her husband of forty years, Richard Cameron; two sons and their wives, Alan and Tasha Cameron, and Jeffrey and Misty Cameron; grandchildren Wade and Baylee Cameron; and sister, Jessica Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Helen Jones; siblings Kenneth C. (Casey) Jones and Connie King. A memorial service will be held Saturday, 11:00 AM, November 14, 2020, at CrossRoads Church, 1851 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach, Florida, 32119.



