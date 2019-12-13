Home

Teresa M. Weeks


1963 - 2019
Teresa M. Weeks Obituary
Teresa M. Weeks
08/26/1963 - 12/09/2019
Teresa M. Weeks, 56, died unexpectedly December 9th, 2019. Teresa was raised in New Smyrna Beach. Teresa is survived by her mother, Rose Miller, and three children: Christopher Weeks, Hope Weeks, & her son Adam Weeks who loved her dearly. Teresa also leaves behind two grandchildren, Meilani Weeks, & Dylan Weeks, and several siblings, including Judy Hendrix. Teresa was loved by many & will be missed dearly. The Funeral will be on Tuesday, December 17th at Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, at 1pm. Friends and family are welcome! To leave memories and stories for the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com; (386) 760-9660.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
