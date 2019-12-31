Home

Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 252-7777
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Basilica of St. Paul
317 Mullally St.
Daytona Beach, FL
Teresa R. Santoro


1928 - 2019
Teresa R. Santoro
10/16/1928 - 12/19/2019
I am saddened to announce the passing of my BFF (best friend forever), Teresa (Terry) Santoro. She passed peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, Florida. Terry was born on October 16, 1928 in the Bronx, New York. She was the daughter of the late Vincent and Lena Santoro. She attended a parochial elementary school and graduated from Mt. St. Ursula Highschool. She graduated from Fordham University, receiving both a BA and Master of Social Work (MSW) degree. She spent her entire career working with children, including at the New York Foundling Hospital, the Graham Home for Children (now Graham Windham), the Children's Village and as a school social worker in the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns in North Tarrytown (now Sleepy Hollow) New York. Upon retiring, Terry moved to New Jersey to be closer to family. In 2015, she moved to South Daytona where she lived until her death. While residing in New York, she loved attending Broadway Shows, the Opera, fishing, photography and oil painting. She also was an avid poker player. During her retirement years, she enjoyed reading, listening to classical music and keeping up with politics. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dr. Edgar Santoro and many uncles, aunts and cousins. In addition to her dear friend, Betsey Hardeman, she is survived by her niece, Elyse Santoro, first cousins, Vincent Como (Joanne), Louise Grattini, Regina Leath (Danny), Daniel Bifulci (Stephanie), Carol Logan (Douglas), Rotilo Bifulci (Rose) and Alelaide Mongello (Victor) and her god daughter, Joanna Policastro; several nieces & nephews, Special friends, Gary Moore, Patti Santiago, Murray & Alice Blueglass, Jane & Len Appelle, JoAnn McDonald, Barbara Siegfried, Hortense Geter, Brenda Steward, Vera Barragan, Florence & Leroy Lewis, Valarie Isreal, Louise Bailey, Madeline Young, Senorita Locklear, Harriett Nelson, Alma Smith, Barbara Seigfried and Peter & Marlene Koreniuk. Special thanks to the staffs of Advent Health Hospice and Stuart F Meyer Hospice House who lovingly attended to her needs over the past month and a half. Visitation will be held on Friday morning, January 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at Pinello Funeral home, 1036 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, followed by a funeral mass at 1:00 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Paul, 317 Mullally St. Daytona Beach. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations in Teresa's name to Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, 150 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, Florida 32164. Services entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, FL; www.pinellofuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
